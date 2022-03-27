  • location
    Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Audi India sets up a new showroom in Kolkata

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Sunday 27 March 2022,20:36 PM IST

      German luxury automotive firm Audi recently opened a new showroom in Kolkata. The dealership is equipped with an EV charger and retails e-tron all-electric vehicles alongside combustion-powered cars. Having said that, this multi-storey showroom also has an Audi Approved Plus pre-owned car section.

      Located in New Town, Rajarhat, Audi has built the dealership in a 5,500 sq. ft. area with a space to display ten cars, including the Audi Approved Plus used vehicles. Furthermore, the showroom also has a 22kW AC fast-charger. With the inauguration of the showroom, Audi has handed over a first all-electric e-tron to its customer.

      Audi e-tron Front View

      On the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “As a part of our Strategy 2025, we are expanding our retail footprint in India and today, with the opening of a new showroom in Kolkata we are taking forward our partnership with Adventure Auto Car India. Kolkata is an extremely important market for Audi and we are confident that this new showroom, that also houses Audi Approved: plus cars will cater to the ever growing demand in this region. Kolkata is witnessing a rising demand for electric cars and today, we are also handing over the first Audi e-tron to our customer at the new dealership.”

      Audi Q7
      Audi Q7 ₹ 79.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Audi CarsUpcoming Audi Cars
      Audi | Q5 | Audi Q5 | Q7 | Audi Q7 | RS5 | Audi RS5 | Audi e-tron | e-tron

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Audi India sets up a new showroom in Kolkata

      Audi India sets up a new showroom in Kolkata

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/27/2022 20:36:41

      Audi has installed a 22kW charger at the dealership.

      Jeep Meridian to be showcased next week

      Jeep Meridian to be showcased next week

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/27/2022 16:35:46

      Jeep Meridian is a seven-seat SUV.

      MG introduces e-Pay online finance platform

      MG introduces e-Pay online finance platform

      By Nikhil Puthran03/26/2022 00:24:17

      MG has reportedly partnered with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Prime, and Axis Bank to offer customized and instant financing options

      Kia Seltos facelift test mule spotted with new taillights

      Kia Seltos facelift test mule spotted with new taillights

      By Nikhil Puthran03/25/2022 20:56:12

      The updated model will be first introduced in the international market followed by its launch in the Indian market.

      Lexus announces new Buyback Promise program for ES 300h

      Lexus announces new Buyback Promise program for ES 300h

      By Nikhil Puthran03/24/2022 22:32:47

      The buyback program for the ES 300h offers a residual value of up to 60 per cent

      2023 Auto Expo to be held between 13-18 January

      2023 Auto Expo to be held between 13-18 January

      By Nikhil Puthran03/23/2022 21:42:02

      The upcoming automotive show will be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

      Volvo XC40 Recharge price leaked ahead of launch

      Volvo XC40 Recharge price leaked ahead of launch

      By Nikhil Puthran03/23/2022 18:04:02

      The Volvo India website reveals an ex-showroom price Rs 75 lakh

      Featured Cars

      Toyota Glanza

      Toyota Glanza

      ₹ 6.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.42 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Jeep Meridian

      Jeep Meridian

      ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Hyundai Venue Facelift

      Hyundai Venue Facelift

      ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      BMW i4

      BMW i4

      ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Land Rover New Range Rover

      Land Rover New Range Rover

      ₹ 2.30 - 4.50 Crore

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Toyota Glanza

      Toyota Glanza

      ₹ 6.39 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X4

      BMW X4

      ₹ 70.50 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Lexus NX

      Lexus NX

      ₹ 64.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG ZS EV

      MG ZS EV

      ₹ 25.88 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars