Audi India sets up a new showroom in Kolkata

German luxury automotive firm Audi recently opened a new showroom in Kolkata. The dealership is equipped with an EV charger and retails e-tron all-electric vehicles alongside combustion-powered cars. Having said that, this multi-storey showroom also has an Audi Approved Plus pre-owned car section.

Located in New Town, Rajarhat, Audi has built the dealership in a 5,500 sq. ft. area with a space to display ten cars, including the Audi Approved Plus used vehicles. Furthermore, the showroom also has a 22kW AC fast-charger. With the inauguration of the showroom, Audi has handed over a first all-electric e-tron to its customer.

On the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “As a part of our Strategy 2025, we are expanding our retail footprint in India and today, with the opening of a new showroom in Kolkata we are taking forward our partnership with Adventure Auto Car India. Kolkata is an extremely important market for Audi and we are confident that this new showroom, that also houses Audi Approved: plus cars will cater to the ever growing demand in this region. Kolkata is witnessing a rising demand for electric cars and today, we are also handing over the first Audi e-tron to our customer at the new dealership.”

Audi Q7 ₹ 79.99 Lakh Onwards

