Maruti Suzuki trademarks the name ‘Engage’ for its upcoming MPV

One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki, has trademarked the name ‘Engage’ in the country. The brand could use this name for its seven-seater MPV, which will be the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross.

Maruti’s Engage will be a flagship model and will go on sale by July 2023. The upcoming MPV will be based on the monocoque TNGA-C platform with an FWD system and will be sold via the brand’s NEXA outlet.

Like other cross-badged products from the alliance, we expect Maruti to revise the styling elements of the MPV. It might get a new fascia with a grille, freshly designed bumpers and headlamps, unique Nexa-themed taillights, and new set of alloy wheels.

The Toyota Innova Hycross gets two engine options and we expect the same to be carried over to the Maruti MPV. Under the hood, the new MPV will be made available in a 2.0-litre petrol engine along with hybrid technology. The transmission duties will be handled by a CVT and e-CVT for the gasoline and hybrid models respectively.

