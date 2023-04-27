    Recently Viewed
            Citroen C3 Aircross unveiled; Launch in Q2 FY23

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 27 April 2023,18:04 PM IST

            The long-awaited Citroen C3 Aircross has been unveiled in India ahead of a launch in the second quarter of this financial year. This is Citroen’s Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Kia Carens and upcoming Honda Elevate rival and is 4.3-meters long with a wheelbase of 2.7-meters. 

            Citroen has said that the car will be powered by its 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine which in the regular C3 produced 109bhp/190Nm. We expect a bump in performance considering the size of the car and also the introduction of an automatic option when this car is launched. 

            It picks up most of its design cues from the global C3 Aircross including the fascia, wheels and profile. Inside it will be offered in a 5+2 layout and will be the second car among its rivals to offer the third-row option. Some of the features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents and folding rear seats. This being Citroen, we expect a lot of customisation options for the car once it is launched.

            “In India, car purchasing decisions involve the entire family and often consultations with friends. Budget and overall cost of ownership are crucial considerations, but so are distinctive design, a commanding street presence, high levels of all-around comfort, space and flexibility, connectivity, and features. The attributes of a vehicle reflect the owner's lifestyle and status, making styling and features equally important factors in the buying decision. The versatility of the C3 Aircross will help solve the varied mobility needs of Indian families, who enjoy life on the move.We have made every effort to make the All-New C3 Aircross desirable and accessible to these families. Our fast-expanding La Maison Citroen phygital showroom & L’Atelier service network will ensure our Citroen India family has an impeccable ownership journey,” said Saurabh Vatsa, Citroen Head, India. 

