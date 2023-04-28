Tata Nexon waiting period stretches up to 15 weeks

Currently, the Tata Nexon is the brand’s best-selling model and also one of the highest-selling SUVs in the country. That said, the SUV attracts a waiting period of up to 15 weeks from the day of booking. The waiting period may vary depending on the variant, location, dealership, and other factors.

Starting with the diesel automatic variants, the waiting period now spans from 10 weeks to 15 weeks while the petrol automatic variants command a waiting period of eight to 12 weeks. The manual variants, on the other hand, for both petrol and diesel guise demand a waiting period of up to two to four weeks. We suggest you to contact your nearest Tata-authorised dealership to get more information on this.

Recently, the manufacturer rolled out the 5,00,000th unit of the Tata Nexon from the assembly line at the brand’s facility in Pune. Since its launch in 2017, the Nexon has been one of the most popular and dominant SUVs in its segment. Currently, the prices of the SUV start from Rs. 7.80 lakh for the base variant and go all the way to Rs. 14.35 lakh for the top-spec variant. (all prices, ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon ₹ 7.80 Lakh Onwards

Tata | Tata Nexon | Nexon