Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched in India at Rs 7.77 lakh

India’s largest auto manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has extended its CNG car lineup with the launch of the new Swift S-CNG in India with prices starting at Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom). While the brand offers a choice of two variants of the CNG-powered hatchback, the VXi and ZXi, customers can also lease the Swift CNG with monthly subscription charges starting at Rs 16,499.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is a K12-Series, Dual Jet, Dual VVT, 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. While it makes 89bhp and 113Nm when using petrol, the CNG version is capable of generating 76bhp and 98Nm of torque. In fact, the CNG-powered Swift is only available with a five-speed manual gearbox. Besides this, the automaker claims that this Swift S-CNG can return a fuel efficiency of 30.90km/kg.

Like the other S-CNG models, Maruti Suzuki has outfitted the Swift CNG with two interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system, optimising an air-fuel ratio for better performance. In addition, it has further tweaked the powertrain and suspension of the Swift CNG to ensure engine durability, the safety of the components, and achieve better mileage.

Regarding the variant-specific (ex-showroom) prices, the Swift S-CNG VXi costs Rs 7.77 lakh, while the Swift S-CNG ZXi is priced at Rs 8.45 lakh.

