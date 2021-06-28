Please Tell Us Your City

      Maruti Suzuki Subscribe introduced in four more cities

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Monday 28 June 2021,19:19 PM IST

      Maruti Suzuki has further expanded its ‘Subscribe’ programme to four new cities – Jaipur, Mangalore, Mysore, and Indore. With this development, the subscription services are now available in a total of 19 cities. The subscription partners for the service include Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Limited, ALD Automotive India, and Myles Automotive Technologies Private Limited.

      Under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, customers can choose a Maruti Suzuki vehicle without actually buying it. With personalised subscription plans, multiple tenure options, an all-inclusive fixed monthly charge, and a host of vehicles to choose from, customers have the convenience and flexibility of modern-age car buying. Some of the highlights include choosing between white or black registration plates, maintenance, insurance charges, registration charges, and other common services; all included within the monthly fee. 

      Front View

      Upon the completion of the tenure, customers also have an option to either switch to a new car or purchase the subscribed car. It also lets the customers foreclose the subscription before the completion of the availed period.

      Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Car subscription is a new and upcoming concept for the Indian market. We are regularly upgrading our Subscribe programme with learnings and feedback from customers. The marketplace model will offer more power to customers to select from a bouquet of options, as per their requirements. This will lead to competitive price offerings coupled with transparency of the process. With an addition of four new cities in our network, we look forward to serving more customers.”

