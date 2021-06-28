Please Tell Us Your City

      Citroen India joins hands with CarWale to introduce last-mile delivery service

      CarTrade Editorial Team

      CarTrade Editorial Team

      Monday 28 June 2021,23:21 PM IST

      Citroen India partners with CarWale to launch ‘last-mile delivery’ for the new C5 Aircross. The collaboration will enable the customers across 50 cities who book the SUV online in getting their vehicle delivered to their doorstep. The service will be executed by CarWale by utilising its widespread network. Along with doorstep delivery, services like test drive fleet, e-sales advisor, and a virtual product demo. 

      Front View

      For CarWale (L-R): Banwari Lal Sharma, Chief Executive Officer | Avijit Bhattacharya, Chief Operating Officer| Aneesha Menon Group Chief Financial Officer| Anand Mohan, SVP- Enterprise Solutions| Vishant Jagwani, VP- Enterprise Solutions| Kartik Khamersra, Regional Head, Enterprise Solutions 

      For Citroën (L-R): Roland Bouchara, CEO & MD Stellantis in India | Puneet Sabharwal, CFO | Joël Verany VP- S&M Synergies, Stellantis India | Saurabh Vatsa, Citroën Brand Head, India | Ganapathy Subramanian, Head Sales Distribution| Prateek Pai, Head- Customer Experience & Online Sales| Melwyn Chellapandian, Customer Digital Experience Expert  

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      Saurabh Vatsa, Citroën Brand Head, India, said, “The 100% direct online selling model is part of Citroën’s seamless, omnichannel brand experience that we offer through ATAWADAC (anytime, anywhere, any device, any content). We believe this direct online selling model will see rapid adoption in the future as digitisation continues to grow in India. This last-mile delivery partnership with CarWale for the new C5 Aircross SUV ties up very well with our brand ethos of Citroën 360 degree comfort to enhance the overall customer experience,”

      Commenting on the partnership, Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO, CarWale, said, “We at CarWale feel one with Citroën’s customer-first approach, pivoting on 360-degree comfort strategy for the Indian market and are delighted to be a part of Citroën’s landmark journey in the country. For CarWale, this partnership presents a unique opportunity to further expand its set of offerings in the automotive space and helps us take another step towards creating and building products and services for our customers.”

      The Citroen C5 Aircross is the debut model for the French carmaker in India and is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that has an output of 174bhp and 400Nm of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. There are two variants on offer – Feel and Shine. 

