      Skoda Kushaq launched in India at Rs 10.50 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Monday 28 June 2021,13:05 PM IST

      Skoda Auto India has launched its entry-level Kushaq SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kushaq is a petrol-only SUV and is offered with a choice of five exterior shades, and two petrol engines spread across three variants – Active, Ambition, and Style. The Hone Orange and Tornado Red paint scheme are exclusive to the Indian market.

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      The exterior design and styling of the Kushaq look sophisticated with the revised signature butterfly shaped front grille with vertical slats and a chrome border. There are LED headlamps on either side with integrated L-shaped daytime running lights. The fog lamps are placed high on the bumper and a secondary grille with mesh design sits lower with a silver faux plate to give the Kushaq a rugged look. Move to the side and you will notice two parallel strong crease line across the side body that stretches up to the split LED tail lamps. The plastic cladding around the 17-inch alloy wheels brings out the SUV stance of the Kushaq. It also has the largest wheelbase of 2,651mm in the segment; over 40mm more than the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. At the rear, the new ‘Skoda’ lettering takes the centre of the boot while a chrome strip, roof-mounted spoiler, and a lower placed silver bash plate complete the look. 

      Dashboard

      The initial impression of Kushaq’s cabin is gratifying. There’s the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, a new two-spoke steering wheel with scrollers for improved functionality, and a feather-touch control panel for the air conditioning system. The higher-spec variants also get perforated front ventilated seats, wireless charging, USB Type-C charging ports, rear aircon vents, ambient lighting, and an electric sunroof. However, the analogue-digital instrument cluster looks basic and the overall plastic quality has scope for betterment. 

      Engine Shot

      Under the hood, the Kushaq gets two TSI engines. The 1.0-litre petrol puts out 113bhp and 178Nm torque and can be had with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre TSI is a fairly new motor that churns out a healthy 148bhp and 250Nm of torque and is coupled with a six-speed manual and the butter-smooth DSG unit. 

      Left Side View

      With the Kushaq now in the ring, it will have to lock horns with the established Hyundai Creta, the thriving Kia Seltos, and the long-standing Renault Duster and the Nissan Kicks. 

