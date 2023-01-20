Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios facelift in India at Rs 5.68 lakh

Hyundai has officially launched the Grand i10 Nios facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom) in four variant options to choose from including Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. The bookings of the hatchback already opened for Rs 11,000 at any Hyundai dealership from 9 January 2023.

On the outside, the Grand i10 Nios facelift is equipped with a new front grille, front and rear bumpers, Y-shaped LED DRLs integrated into the front bumper, a shark-fin antenna, new LED tail lights, and projector headlamps. Then, other than the new set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the side proportion remains largely unchanged. However, the hatchback gets two dual-tone and six monotone colour options to choose from, including Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, Fiery Red, and a new colour called Spark Green.

Inside the cabin, the hatchback now comes loaded with features like an eight-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, automatic temperature control, voice recognition, a wireless phone charger, USB Type-C fast charger, a new instrument cluster, and footwell lighting.

Mechanically, the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. The hatchback is also available with a CNG alternative which produces 68bhp and 95Nm mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios ₹ 5.69 Lakh Onwards

Hyundai | Grand i10 Nios Facelift | Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift