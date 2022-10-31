Maruti Suzuki launches XL6 S-CNG in India at Rs 12.24 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the XL6 CNG in India at Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in a single variant, Zeta, it can also be purchased via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with a monthly subscription fee starting at Rs 30,821.

The highlights of the CNG-powered MPV include cruise control, an engine start/stop switch, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Studio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four airbags, an electronic stability program, hill hold control, LED fog lamps, ABS, EBD, brake assist, rear parking sensors, and over 40 connected car features.

The XL6 S-CNG is powered by a K-Series, 1,462cc, inline-four, naturally aspirated Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox. While this motor generates 102bhp and 136Nm of torque in petrol mode, it produces 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque in CNG mode. The automaker claims that it can return a fuel economy of 26.32km/kg.

In other news, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG has also been launched in two variants — Delta and Zeta. The hatchback gets a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. In CNG mode, it produces 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque, while its fuel efficiency stands at 30.61km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno ₹ 6.42 Lakh Onwards

