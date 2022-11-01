  • location
            All-new Toyota Innova Hycross India debut slated for November 2022

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Tuesday 01 November 2022,20:38 PM IST

            Toyota has announced that it will unveil the new generation Innova Hycross in India by the end of this month. This generation update is likely to bring significant changes to the MPV in the form of a new platform, fresh exterior and interior styling, along with a new petrol-hybrid powertrain. 

            In October 2022, Toyota Indonesia revealed the first official teaser picture of the new Innova Hycross, giving a glimpse of its front end. The teaser shows a completely overhauled fascia with a broader hexagonal grille, new headlights with integrated daytime running lights, and raised bonnet with sharp creases. Meanwhile, a recently leaked patent image disclosed a panoramic sunroof on the Innova Hycross. Toyota might also equip it with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

            Moreover, the MPV is expected to replace its ladder-on-frame platform with a monocoque architecture, Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). As a result, it could be available in a choice of front- or all-wheel drive setup similar to the Toyota RAV4 and Corolla Cross.

            The Innova Hycross is likely to swap the previous model’s petrol and diesel engines with a new petrol-hybrid powertrain with an e-CVT transmission. It may get a 2.0-litre or 2.5-litre petrol engine linked to a small battery pack and electric motor.

            All Popular Cars