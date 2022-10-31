Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.28 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has widened its S-CNG portfolio with the launch of the Baleno CNG at a starting price of Rs 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, the automaker claims a fuel efficiency of 30.61kmkg and is offered in two variants.

The Baleno CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which in this CNG guise is tuned to produce 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque. The motor is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Since the Baleno is based on Delta and Zeta variants, it is equipped with tilt and telescopic steering, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear view camera, alloy wheels, LED headlamps, rear aircon vents, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

Announcing the introduction of S-CNG at NEXA, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Maruti Suzuki is committed to democratize green mobility solutions in India and we believe offering a large bouquet of technologies to suit varied customer needs is the only approach to achieve mass adoption of environment friendly vehicles. Through market studies, we have learnt that the premium segment customer is actively looking for eco-friendly options without compromising on performance, technology, safety and driving experience. Baleno S-CNG and XL6 S-CNG have been developed keeping these uncompromising Annexure - 'A' NEXA customers in mind. Baleno S-CNG will be the country’s one of the most powerful premium CNG hatchbacks, while XL6 S-CNG will be a premium CNG MPV.”

