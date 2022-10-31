  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.28 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 31 October 2022,17:53 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has widened its S-CNG portfolio with the launch of the Baleno CNG at a starting price of Rs 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, the automaker claims a fuel efficiency of 30.61kmkg and is offered in two variants. 

            The Baleno CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which in this CNG guise is tuned to produce 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque. The motor is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. 

            Since the Baleno is based on Delta and Zeta variants, it is equipped with tilt and telescopic steering, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear view camera, alloy wheels, LED headlamps, rear aircon vents, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. 

            Announcing the introduction of S-CNG at NEXA, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Maruti Suzuki is committed to democratize green mobility solutions in India and we believe offering a large bouquet of technologies to suit varied customer needs is the only approach to achieve mass adoption of environment friendly vehicles. Through market studies, we have learnt that the premium segment customer is actively looking for eco-friendly options without compromising on performance, technology, safety and driving experience. Baleno S-CNG and XL6 S-CNG have been developed keeping these uncompromising Annexure - 'A' NEXA customers in mind. Baleno S-CNG will be the country’s one of the most powerful premium CNG hatchbacks, while XL6 S-CNG will be a premium CNG MPV.”

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno
            Maruti Suzuki Baleno ₹ 6.42 Lakh Onwards
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki Baleno | baleno

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki launches XL6 S-CNG in India at Rs 12.24 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki launches XL6 S-CNG in India at Rs 12.24 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/31/2022 19:02:35

            Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG version of the XL6 and Baleno in India.

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.28 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.28 lakh

            By Jay Shah10/31/2022 17:53:04

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.28 lakh

            MG Air EV to make India debut in early 2023

            MG Air EV to make India debut in early 2023

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/31/2022 20:17:06

            The EV could provide a travel range of up to 300km.

            BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition launched at Rs 1.11 crore

            BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition launched at Rs 1.11 crore

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/28/2022 21:49:51

            BMW had promised 10 special-edition models for the Indian market as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of its M division.

            New Jeep Grand Cherokee India launch slated for 11 November

            New Jeep Grand Cherokee India launch slated for 11 November

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/27/2022 21:08:36

            The new Grand Cherokee is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza likely to be offered in CNG version soon; variant details leaked

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza likely to be offered in CNG version soon; variant details leaked

            By Jay Shah10/27/2022 15:12:22

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza likely to be offered in CNG version soon; variant details leaked

            Force Gurkha five-door spied in production guise

            Force Gurkha five-door spied in production guise

            By Jay Shah10/27/2022 15:19:52

            Force Gurkha five-door spied in production guise

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

            Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

            ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Toyota Innova Hycross

            Toyota Innova Hycross

            ₹ 18.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2023
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Honda HR-V

            Honda HR-V

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

            Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

            ₹ 10.35 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            ₹ 1.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 9.48 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars