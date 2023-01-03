  • location
            Jeep Meridian and Wrangler prices increased by up to Rs 1.20 lakh

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Tuesday 03 January 2023,19:20 PM IST

            Last month, Jeep India announced that it would hike prices across its model range from January 2023. The carmaker has now revealed the updated prices of the Wrangler and Meridian SUVs, which have risen up to Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Starting with the Wrangler, the prices of this Jeep SUV have been increased by Rs 1.20 lakh. The model is available in two variants, Unlimited and Rubicon, which are now priced at Rs 59.05 lakh and Rs 63.05 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

            Coming to the Jeep Meridian, the model has become dearer by Rs 20,000, a uniform hike across the variant line-up. The Compass-based SUV is offered in five variants, namely Limited 4X2 MT, Limited 4X2 AT, Limited (O) 4X2 MT, Limited (O) 4X2 AT, and Limited (O) 4X4 AT. Prices of this model now range from Rs 30.10 lakh to Rs 17.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

