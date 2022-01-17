Tata Safari Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 19.06 lakh

The Tata Safari Dark Edition has been launched in India at Rs 19.06 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). It is available in the XT+/XZ+ as well as the XTA/XZA trim levels.

This Safari Dark Edition has been given the series signature Oberon Black exterior body colour. The badging on the fender and the tailgate as well as the 18-inch Blackstone alloy wheels have all been trimmed out in black. The interiors of the Safari dark edition get a premium Blackstone Dark theme with exclusive touches to the key elements. This includes dark finishes for the dashboard and upholstery. They get Blue Tri Arrow Perforations and Blue Stitching. Apart from the features already present on both trim levels, they also get ventilated Seats on both the first and second row, Air purifiers and Android Auto & Apple Car Play over Wi-Fi.

The only engine on offer is Tata’s 2.0-litre diesel that produces 187bhp/320Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Service,Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “Launched in July last year, with a power-packed line-up featuring India’s safest premium hatchback – the Altroz, India’s first GNCAP 5star rated car – the Nexon, Tata Motors’ premium midsize SUV with the Land Rover DNA – the Harrier and India’s highest-selling passenger electric car – the Nexon EV, the #DARK range has, in a very short span of time, become a mainstay of our New Forever range of passenger vehicles. This will be even truer now with the addition of Safari #DARK to the line-up, with the exciting and unique proposition that it has to offer to the customers.”

Prices for the Tata Safari Dark Range (ex-showroom Mumbai)

MT

Tata Safari XT+ Dark- 19.06 lakh

Tata Safari XZ+ Dark- 21.11 lakh

Tata Safari XZ+ 6S Dark- 21.21 lakh

AT

Tata Safari XTA+ Dark- 20.35 lakh

Tata Safari XZA+ Dark- 22.41 lakh

Tata Safari XZA+ 6S Dark- 22.51 lakh

Tata Safari ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

Tata | Safari | Tata Safari