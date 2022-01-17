  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Tata Safari Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 19.06 lakh

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Monday 17 January 2022,14:55 PM IST

      The Tata Safari Dark Edition has been launched in India at Rs 19.06 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). It is available in the XT+/XZ+ as well as the XTA/XZA trim levels. 

      This Safari Dark Edition has been given the series signature Oberon Black exterior body colour. The badging on the fender and the tailgate as well as the 18-inch Blackstone alloy wheels have all been trimmed out in black. The interiors of the Safari dark edition get a premium Blackstone Dark theme with exclusive touches to the key elements. This includes dark finishes for the dashboard and upholstery. They get Blue Tri Arrow Perforations and Blue Stitching. Apart from the features already present on both trim levels, they also get ventilated Seats on both the first and second row, Air purifiers and Android Auto & Apple Car Play over Wi-Fi.

      Tata Safari Dashboard

      The only engine on offer is Tata’s 2.0-litre diesel that produces 187bhp/320Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Service,Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “Launched in July last year, with a power-packed line-up featuring India’s safest premium hatchback – the Altroz, India’s first GNCAP 5star rated car – the Nexon, Tata Motors’ premium midsize SUV with the Land Rover DNA – the Harrier and India’s highest-selling passenger electric car – the Nexon EV, the #DARK range has, in a very short span of time, become a mainstay of our New Forever range of passenger vehicles. This will be even truer now with the addition of Safari #DARK to the line-up, with the exciting and unique proposition that it has to offer to the customers.”

      Prices for the Tata Safari Dark Range (ex-showroom Mumbai)

      MT

      Tata Safari XT+ Dark- 19.06 lakh 

      Tata Safari XZ+ Dark- 21.11 lakh

      Tata Safari XZ+ 6S Dark- 21.21 lakh

      AT

      Tata Safari XTA+ Dark- 20.35 lakh

      Tata Safari XZA+ Dark- 22.41 lakh

      Tata Safari XZA+ 6S Dark- 22.51 lakh        

      Tata Safari
      Tata Safari ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Safari | Tata Safari

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Maruti Suzuki launches all-new CNG-powered Celerio in India at Rs 6.58 lakh

      Maruti Suzuki launches all-new CNG-powered Celerio in India at Rs 6.58 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/17/2022 16:55:48

      The Celerio CNG is available in only VXi variant.

      Tata Safari Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 19.06 lakh

      Tata Safari Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 19.06 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat01/17/2022 14:28:24

      It is avilable in the XT+/XTA+ and the XZA and XZA+ trim levels

      Tata Safari Dark Edition teased; to be launched on 17 January, 2022

      Tata Safari Dark Edition teased; to be launched on 17 January, 2022

      By Jay Shah01/14/2022 16:00:29

      Tata Safari Dark Edition teased; to be launched on 20 January, 2022

      Toyota Hilux pickup truck India launch on January 20

      Toyota Hilux pickup truck India launch on January 20

      By Desirazu Venkat01/13/2022 19:00:04

      It will be offered only with diesel power and in five colour options

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq sold out for the next four months

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq sold out for the next four months

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/13/2022 17:17:18

      New Skoda Kodiaq is available in three variants: Style, Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K).

      CarTrade Tech targets inauguration of 200 CarWale abSure outlets in the next two years

      CarTrade Tech targets inauguration of 200 CarWale abSure outlets in the next two years

      By Aditya Nadkarni01/13/2022 15:38:34

      CarTrade Tech, which recently launched "CarWale abSure" in its quest to revolutionise the way cars are purchased and sold in India, has now opened its 22nd outlet.

      Renault achieves 1 lakh made-in-India cars export milestone

      Renault achieves 1 lakh made-in-India cars export milestone

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/14/2022 18:26:42

      Renault exports the Kwid, Triber and Kiger to 14 countries around the world.

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.96 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X3 Facelift

      BMW X3 Facelift

      ₹ 60.00 - 67.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Camry

      Toyota Camry

      ₹ 41.70 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Kodiaq

      Skoda Kodiaq

      ₹ 34.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW iX

      BMW iX

      ₹ 1.16 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 31.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maserati MC20

      Maserati MC20

      ₹ 3.65 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars