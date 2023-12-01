Kia Sonet facelift officially teased for the first time

A couple of days ago, Kia India officially confirmed that the Sonet facelift will be unveiled in the country on 14 December, 2023. Now, the automaker has released its first teaser hinting at some key details of the SUV.

As seen from the teaser, the facelifted Sonet will feature inverted L-shaped LED DRLs with new LED headlamps and LED fog lamps, slightly wider signature tiger-nose front grille, silver faux skid plate, and a new pair of alloy wheels. Inside, the updated SUV will get a new bigger infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, revised aircon panels, premium audio system, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

As for the engine options, we expect the new Sonet to be offered with the same powertrains as that of the outgoing model. This includes a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Kia Sonet Facelift ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price

