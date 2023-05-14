    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra XUV700 surpasses 1 lakh units production milestone

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Saturday 13 May 2023,23:30 PM IST

            The Mahindra XUV700 has been a runaway success for the Indian carmaker and the model has now attained a new milestone. The SUV has reached the 1 lakh units production milestone, while the sales have crossed 90,000 units in India.

            The Mahindra XUV700 prices in India range from Rs. 14.01 to 26.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is available in six colours: Everest White, Midnight Black, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, and Electric Blue. Customers can choose from five variants including MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L.

            Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV700 is powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both motors come paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. In the features department, the model comes equipped with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, drive modes, six airbags, dual-zone climate control, and two 10.25-inch screens on the dashboard.

            Mahindra XUV700
            Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 14.01 Lakh Onwards
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            MG Comet EV bookings commenced; prices start at Rs. 7.98 lakh

            MG Comet EV bookings commenced; prices start at Rs. 7.98 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale05/15/2023 14:57:41

            MG India has commenced the bookings of its entry-level electric vehicle, the Comet EV, in India with a token amount of Rs. 11,000. The carmaker announced the prices of the small EV last month with a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the same will begin soon in the country.

            Honda Elevate SUV to be unveiled on 6 June; gets a sunroof

            Honda Elevate SUV to be unveiled on 6 June; gets a sunroof

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/15/2023 14:32:18

            Honda Cars India has officially confirmed the world debut of its new Creta and Grand Vitara rival, the Elevate.

            Jeep India Summer Service Fiesta announced

            Jeep India Summer Service Fiesta announced

            By Haji Chakralwale05/14/2023 10:25:48

            Jeep India has launched a programme called ‘Summer Service Fiesta’ for its customer. This month-long summer camp will offer a plethora of benefits to existing customers looking out to get their vehicles serviced at discounted rates.

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny production commences; India launch soon

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny production commences; India launch soon

            By Haji Chakralwale05/12/2023 20:44:46

            Maruti Suzuki has officially begun the production of its upcoming lifestyle off-roader, the Jimny. The five-door SUV is expected to launch in India in the coming weeks. The carmaker commenced logging in the orders for the SUV with a token of Rs. 25,000.

            Tata Punch crosses 2 lakh units production milestone

            Tata Punch crosses 2 lakh units production milestone

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/12/2023 14:16:08

            The Tata Punch B-SUV, which is a rival to the likes of the Citroen C3, was launched in the country back in October 2021.

            MG announces 5 year roadmap for India; to introduce new EVs soon

            MG announces 5 year roadmap for India; to introduce new EVs soon

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/11/2023 20:49:53

            Morris Garages has announced its five-year business roadmap for its operations in India.

