Mahindra XUV700 surpasses 1 lakh units production milestone

The Mahindra XUV700 has been a runaway success for the Indian carmaker and the model has now attained a new milestone. The SUV has reached the 1 lakh units production milestone, while the sales have crossed 90,000 units in India.

The Mahindra XUV700 prices in India range from Rs. 14.01 to 26.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is available in six colours: Everest White, Midnight Black, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, and Electric Blue. Customers can choose from five variants including MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L.

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV700 is powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both motors come paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. In the features department, the model comes equipped with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, drive modes, six airbags, dual-zone climate control, and two 10.25-inch screens on the dashboard.

