Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export commences; first batch sent to Latin America

Indian carmaker Maruti Suzuki has commenced the export of its recently launched flagship Nexa product, the Grand Vitara. The SUV had its first batch of export units dispatched to Latin America from the Kamarajar port, Chennai. Notably, in CY2022, Maruti Suzuki managed to export over 2.60 lakh vehicles across the globe.

The Grand Vitara is the first product from Maruti Suzuki in the mid-size SUV segment and is offered in mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid engine options. Additionally, a CNG-powered Grand Vitara could also be in the works, as it was spotted at a dealership with a company-fitted CNG kit.

Commenting on the exports, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Supporting the Government of India’s efforts to increase exports from India, Maruti Suzuki has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence. Expanding product portfolio for exports has been one of the key pillars of success. By adding the Grand Vitara, we now export a range of 17 vehicles. Grand Vitara, unveiled in July 2022, has received an overwhelming response in the domestic market and we are confident that the India-manufactured Grand Vitara will meet with similar success in overseas markets as well.”

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards

