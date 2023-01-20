  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Volkswagen India inaugurates new showroom in Vijayawada

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Friday 20 January 2023,12:48 PM IST

            Volkswagen India has opened a new 3S customer touchpoint in Andhra Pradesh. Located at NH-5 Road, Enikepadu, Vijayawada, this marks the brand’s 159th sales and 126th service touchpoint across 118 cities in the country.

            The showroom has the capacity to display eight cars. Currently, Tiguan, Taigun, and Virtus will be on display. Additionally, the service touchpoint comprises 24 bays which will cater to the service, maintenance, and accident repair of the vehicles. Moreover, customers who are situated at a distance from the service station can avail of the door-to-door service provided by Volkswagen.

            Commenting at the inauguration of the new facility, Ashish Gupta,Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are witnessing an upsurge in demand for a strong build, safe and German-engineered cars from customers in Andhra Pradesh, owing to the influx of businesses and industrialization within the State. Hence, we wanted to strengthen our presence and be more accessible to our aspirational customers in the region. With eight sales and six service touchpoints, we are committed to offering world-class products and services that make the customer’s journey safe, comfortable and a hassle-free experience.”

            Volkswagen

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Volkswagen India inaugurates new showroom in Vijayawada

            Volkswagen India inaugurates new showroom in Vijayawada

            By Haji Chakralwale01/20/2023 12:48:23

            Volkswagen India has opened a new 3S customer touchpoint in Andhra Pradesh. Located at NH-5 Road, Enikepadu, Vijayawada, this marks the brand’s 159th sales and 126th service touchpoint across 118 cities in the country.

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export commences; first batch sent to Latin America

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export commences; first batch sent to Latin America

            By Haji Chakralwale01/20/2023 12:18:22

            Indian carmaker Maruti Suzuki has commenced the export of its recently launched flagship Nexa product, the Grand Vitara. The SUV had its first batch of export units dispatched to Latin America from the Kamarajar port, Chennai. Notably, in CY2022, Maruti Suzuki managed to export over 2.60 lakh vehicles across the globe.

            Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios facelift in India at Rs 5.68 lakh

            Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios facelift in India at Rs 5.68 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale01/20/2023 12:13:42

            Hyundai has officially launched the Grand i10 Nios facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom) in four variant options to choose from including Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. The bookings of the hatchback already opened for Rs 11,000 at any Hyundai dealership from 9 January 2023.

            Maruti Suzuki recalls Brezza, S-Presso, and other models; over 17,000 units affected

            Maruti Suzuki recalls Brezza, S-Presso, and other models; over 17,000 units affected

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/18/2023 19:52:16

            Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall of 17,362 vehicles manufactured between 8 December 2022 and 12 January 2023. The affected models include the Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara.

            Tata Nexon EV range increased; prices reduced

            Tata Nexon EV range increased; prices reduced

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/18/2023 20:13:22

            Tata Motors has announced a slew of updates for the Nexon EV range, including the introduction of a new variant, a higher range for all Max variants, and revised prices. For reference, the Nexon EV range now starts at Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Hyundai to launch new Grand i10 Nios on 20 January

            Hyundai to launch new Grand i10 Nios on 20 January

            By Haji Chakralwale01/17/2023 14:53:25

            Hyundai recently announced the arrival of the new Grand i10 Nios and Aura in India this year. The bookings for the same have already commenced and now the brand has confirmed the launch date of the new Grand i10 Nios, which is 20 January, 2023.

            BMW X7 facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.22 crore

            BMW X7 facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.22 crore

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/17/2023 14:09:26

            The BMW X7 facelift (LCI) feature revised engines with a mild-hybrid system. It gets a revised exterior design and new features on the inside.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 12.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Innova Hycross

            Toyota Innova Hycross

            ₹ 18.30 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Curvv ICE

            Tata Curvv ICE

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Safari Facelift

            Tata Safari Facelift

            ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Skoda Enyaq

            Skoda Enyaq

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Citroen E-C3

            Citroen E-C3

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Nexon CNG

            Tata Nexon CNG

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            ₹ 5.69 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X7

            BMW X7

            ₹ 1.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 15.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector

            MG Hector

            ₹ 14.73 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars