Volkswagen India inaugurates new showroom in Vijayawada

Volkswagen India has opened a new 3S customer touchpoint in Andhra Pradesh. Located at NH-5 Road, Enikepadu, Vijayawada, this marks the brand’s 159th sales and 126th service touchpoint across 118 cities in the country.

The showroom has the capacity to display eight cars. Currently, Tiguan, Taigun, and Virtus will be on display. Additionally, the service touchpoint comprises 24 bays which will cater to the service, maintenance, and accident repair of the vehicles. Moreover, customers who are situated at a distance from the service station can avail of the door-to-door service provided by Volkswagen.

Commenting at the inauguration of the new facility, Ashish Gupta,Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are witnessing an upsurge in demand for a strong build, safe and German-engineered cars from customers in Andhra Pradesh, owing to the influx of businesses and industrialization within the State. Hence, we wanted to strengthen our presence and be more accessible to our aspirational customers in the region. With eight sales and six service touchpoints, we are committed to offering world-class products and services that make the customer’s journey safe, comfortable and a hassle-free experience.”

Volkswagen