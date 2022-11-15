Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo India launch confirmed

After introducing the Kushaq Monte Carlo in May this year, Skoda is now preparing to launch the Slavia Monte Carlo in India. This special-edition version is likely to be based on the top-spec Style trim of the sedan. Notably, it could attract a high premium over the standard model.

We expect the Slavia Monte Carlo to feature numerous cosmetic changes similar to the Kushaq Monte Carlo. It could get a gloss-black treatment for the radiator grille, fog lamp housing, outside rearview mirrors, and the ‘Skoda’ and ‘Slavia’ lettering at the back. The roof is also likely to be painted black. Additionally, Skoda may offer it with a new set of alloy wheels.

Inside, it is expected to come with an all-black cabin with bright red inserts on the dashboard and doors. The cabin could further get metal pedals and new dual-tone upholstery in black and red. Other features will include an eight-inch digital driver display, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, an eight-speaker sound system with a sub-woofer, an electric sunroof, and so on.

We expect the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo to come powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and 1.5-litre, inline-four, turbocharged petrol motor. The former makes 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

