Maruti Suzuki AMT cars prices cut by Rs. 5,000

Maruti Suzuki has slashed the prices of all AMT cars in its lineup. The ex-showroom prices have been reduced by Rs. 5,000 and the cheapest Maruti Suzuki one can buy with an AMT unit is the Alto K10 which is priced at Rs. 5.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new prices are applicable from 1 June, 2024 and the models with AMT transmission option include Baleno, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Fronx, Alto K10, Ignis, S-Presso, and Celerio.

Besides this, Maruti Suzuki will launch the Dream Series of the S-Presso, Celerio, and Alto today. All these hatchbacks are expected to get new features as a part of this special edition.

