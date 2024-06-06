Maruti Suzuki Dream Series Edition launched; priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Dream Series editions of the S-Presso, Alto K10, and the Celerio. All these editions are priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and get new features.

The following are the features that are offered in the Dream Series Edition.

Alto K10 VXi+ Dream Series Celerio LXi Dream Series S-Presso VXi+ Dream Series Reverse parking camera Security system Pioneer multimedia system Reverse parking camera 1-pair of speakers Reverse parking camera Security system 1-pair of speakers Interior styling kit Black wheel arch cladding Front, side, and rear skid plates Number plate frame Front grille garnish Back door garnish

All models are powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and is paired with a manual gearbox.

Commenting on the initiatives, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we understand the crucial role that affordable entry-level cars play in the sustained growth of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Our ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ models and reduced AGS prices demonstrate our dedication to make car ownership and advanced technology accessible to a wider section of society.”

