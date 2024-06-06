    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki Dream Series Edition launched; priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 06 June 2024,11:25 AM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has launched the Dream Series editions of the S-Presso, Alto K10, and the Celerio. All these editions are priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and get new features.

            The following are the features that are offered in the Dream Series Edition.

            Alto K10 VXi+ Dream SeriesCelerio LXi Dream SeriesS-Presso VXi+ Dream Series

            Reverse parking camera

            Security system

            Pioneer multimedia system

            Reverse parking camera

            1-pair of speakers

            Reverse parking camera

            Security system

            1-pair of speakers

            Interior styling kit

            Black wheel arch cladding

            Front, side, and rear skid plates

            Number plate frame

            Front grille garnish

            Back door garnish

            All models are powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and is paired with a manual gearbox.

            Commenting on the initiatives, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we understand the crucial role that affordable entry-level cars play in the sustained growth of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Our ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ models and reduced AGS prices demonstrate our dedication to make car ownership and advanced technology accessible to a wider section of society.”

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
            Maruti Suzuki | Celerio | Maruti Suzuki Celerio | Alto K10 | Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 | S-Presso | Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

