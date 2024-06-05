Jeep Meridian X re-launched in India at Rs. 34.27 lakh

Jeep India has launched the Meridian X again with a price tag of Rs.34.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Making its comeback after a year, the X variant gets more features and is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

The Meridian X is fitted with side moulding, puddle lamps, an air purifier, a dash camera, a grey colour roof, sunshades, programmable ambient lights, and silver alloy wheels. Customers can also opt for a rear seat entertainment package.

It is powered by 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual and a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

