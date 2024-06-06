Mercedes-Benz EQA SUV India launch on 8 July

Mercedes-Benz will field another batsman in its EV lineup in the form of the EQA SUV. It’s the electric sibling of the GLA SUV and will fill into their order below the EQB. On the outside, it gets the Mercedes electric grille with a light bar, dual-tone bumpers, alloy wheels and new headlights.

Inside, the new Mercedes-Benz EQA will come equipped with dual 10.25-inch screens, a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, turbine-style AC vents, automatic climate control, the latest MBUX system, and a Burmester-sourced music system.

The EQA in global markets is offered across four trims, namely EQA 250, EQA 250+, EQA 300 4Matic, and EQA 350 4Matic. There are two battery packs, 66.5kWh and 70.5kWh units, paired with an electric motor and claimed to return a range of up to 560km.

For a while, EVs had only been at the top end of the luxury pricing spectrum but now with a car the size of the EQA, Mercedes is seeing potential for those who want an EV in their fleet/lineup but don’t want to pay top dollar just as yet. In the scheme of things, the EQA will take on the Hyundai Ioniq 5, BMW iX1, Skoda Enyaq and the Volkswagen ID4 as well as the BYD Seal.

