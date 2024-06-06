    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mercedes-Benz EQA SUV India launch on 8 July

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 06 June 2024,18:23 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz will field another batsman in its EV lineup in the form of the EQA SUV. It’s the electric sibling of the GLA SUV and will fill into their order below the EQB. On the outside, it gets the Mercedes electric grille with a light bar, dual-tone bumpers, alloy wheels and new headlights.

            Inside, the new Mercedes-Benz EQA will come equipped with dual 10.25-inch screens, a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, turbine-style AC vents, automatic climate control, the latest MBUX system, and a Burmester-sourced music system.

            The EQA in global markets is offered across four trims, namely EQA 250, EQA 250+, EQA 300 4Matic, and EQA 350 4Matic. There are two battery packs, 66.5kWh and 70.5kWh units, paired with an electric motor and claimed to return a range of up to 560km.

            For a while, EVs had only been at the top end of the luxury pricing spectrum but now with a car the size of the EQA, Mercedes is seeing potential for those who want an EV in their fleet/lineup but don’t want to pay top dollar just as yet. In the scheme of things, the EQA will take on the Hyundai Ioniq 5, BMW iX1, Skoda Enyaq and the Volkswagen ID4 as well as the BYD Seal.

            Mercedes-Benz EQA
            Mercedes-BenzEQA ₹ 60.00 - 65.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
            Mercedes-Benz | EQA | Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Altroz Racer launched in India; prices start at Rs. 9.49 lakh

            Tata Altroz Racer launched in India; prices start at Rs. 9.49 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat06/07/2024 13:24:06

            The Altroz Racer is available in three variants across three colour options and with one petrol engine option

            1,744 units of Hyundai Ioniq 5 recalled

            1,744 units of Hyundai Ioniq 5 recalled

            By Jay Shah06/07/2024 11:23:51

            Hyundai India has announced a voluntary recall of 1,744 units of Ioniq 5.

            Mercedes-Benz EQA SUV India launch on 8 July

            Mercedes-Benz EQA SUV India launch on 8 July

            By Desirazu Venkat06/06/2024 18:23:59

            The EqA is Mercedes' third electric vehicle for India in 2024

            Maruti Suzuki Dream Series Edition launched; priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki Dream Series Edition launched; priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah06/06/2024 11:25:51

            Maruti has introduced the Dream Series Edition of the S-Presso, Alto K10, and Celerio at Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Jeep Meridian X re-launched in India at Rs. 34.27 lakh

            Jeep Meridian X re-launched in India at Rs. 34.27 lakh

            By Jay Shah06/05/2024 18:12:16

            Jeep Meridian now available in X variant.

            Kia Carens MPV logs 1.5 lakh sales milestone

            Kia Carens MPV logs 1.5 lakh sales milestone

            By Jay Shah06/05/2024 08:51:12

            The Kia Carens has registered sales of 1.5 lakh units since its launch in February 2022.

            MG Gloster Storm Series launched in India

            MG Gloster Storm Series launched in India

            By Jay Shah06/04/2024 13:01:58

            The MG Gloster is now available in new Desertstorm and Snowstorm editions.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            ₹ 60.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            BMW New 5 Series

            BMW New 5 Series

            ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            MG Cloud EV

            MG Cloud EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            BYD Atto 3 facelift

            BYD Atto 3 facelift

            ₹ 34.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 61.85 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            ₹ 75.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars