Tata Sierra EV concept makes a comeback at the Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors displayed a concept preview of the Sierra EV back in 2020. Now, the brand has returned with a five-door enhanced version of its Sierra EV, bringing it to the stage of Auto Expo 2023.

Some tweaks and design upgrades over its previous display model are done on the Sierra EV to make it look closer to its production stage. The front of the SUV is highlighted by sleek LED DRLs that span across the width of the face, and squared-off fog lamps are housed in the massive dual-tone bumper up front. The bonnet too is upright and mostly flat to give it a muscular stance.

As for the sides, the EV gets blacked-out ORVMs, dual-tone alloy wheels, and flush-door handles which give the SUV an opulent look. The rear end, meanwhile, features a large body-coloured spoiler, slim LED taillights spanning the width of the vehicle, and dual-tone bumpers which add to its overall boxy aesthetics.

On the inside, the Sierra EV will be carved to get a minimalist appearance with a dual-tone dashboard layout. On the feature front, it gets a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, sleek AC vents, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and more.

The technical details are still unknown which will be released probably closer to its pre-production phase.

Tata Sierra EV ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Tata | Sierra EV | Tata Sierra EV