            Maruti Brezza infotainment system gets feature updates

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Saturday 10 December 2022,13:18 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has updated the infotainment system of the Brezza crossover with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity on the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system and turn-by-turn navigation for the Head-Up Display unit and the MID. The new features can be conveniently installed as Over-The-Air (OTA) updates either via smartphone or can be downloaded from the website. 

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza Left Front Three Quarter

            This was a major update for the Brezza that had been out of its feature list since the car was launched in India on 30 June. Among its rivals, you get similar features in the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite

            This is the second generation Brezza and comes with an updated feature list, new engine and gearbox combination and has become marginally larger than the first-generation model. We currently have the Maruti Brezza in our CarTrade long-term garage and will be providing a detailed report at the end of next month on what the car was like to live with over the course of our usage period. 

