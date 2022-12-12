  • location
            Maruti Brezza garners 1.9 lakh bookings since launch

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Sunday 11 December 2022,23:03 PM IST

            The Maruti Brezza entered its second generation this year and since its launch has accumulated 1.9-lakh bookings. It breached the one lakh bookings mark in August and managed to gain 45000 bookings on day one itself. This is even faster than its predecessor which arrived at this number after eight months compared to just five in the case of the current car.

            This new Maruti Brezza is available in four variant options – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The model is powered by the automaker’s 1.5-litre, K12C petrol engine that produces 103bhp/138Nm. The updated Brezza is available with a five-speed manual transmission and a new six-speed automatic torque converter option.

            The Maruti Brezza is a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V, and the Tata Nexon in the sub-4 B-SUV segment.

