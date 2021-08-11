Mahindra XUV700 to be revealed in India on 14 August 2021

Mahinda has formally announced that it will be showcasing the brand-new XUV700 in the country on 14 August 2021 at 16:00 IST - one of the most awaited launches of this year. Meanwhile, Mahindra has also revealed a new logo of the brand along with the XUV700.

The carmaker has posted a series of teasers showing off features such as the auto booster headlamps, largest panoramic sunroof, personalised safety alerts, smart door handles, driver drowsiness detection, smart filter technology and LED headlamps. Interestingly, Mahindra has registered a trademark for the name Skyroof which will be used for the panoramic sunroof in the SUV.

Furthermore, the XUV700 will come with a new high-tech cockpit that comprises a dual-display setup. A teaser revealing the interior has given a sneak peek at the two 10.25-inch displays - a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment touchscreen. And that will be powered by an artificial intelligence-based AdrenoX cockpit technology - a new product jointly developed by Mahindra and Amazon. Once introduced, the XUV700 will take on the MG Hector plus, Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar.

Mahindra XUV700 ₹ N/A Onwards

Mahindra | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700