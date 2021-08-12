MG Hector Shine variant launched in India at Rs 14.52 lakh

MG Motor India has launched a new mid-variant in the Hector SUV lineup. The new Shine variant has been added for a starting price of Rs 14.52 lakh (ex-showroom). It is positioned between the Super and Smart trims and can be had with both petrol and diesel engines.

Although an affordable variant of the five-seat SUV, the Shine variant packs in a decent equipment list. It offers a smaller single-pane electric sunroof, push start/stop button, an electric parking brake, and keyless entry function. It comes painted in a new Havana Grey exterior colour and rides on 17-inch five-spoke alloys wheels.

Along with the Hector’s Shine variant, one can also get a range of curated accessories that include seat covers, sun shades, an air purifier, wireless mobile charger, steering wheel cover, and 3D mats.

The MG Hector Shine is powered by 1.5-litre petrol that produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit. The 2.0-litre diesel derivative is tuned to produce 169bhp and 350Nm of peak torque and comes paired only to a six-speed manual transmission.

Commenting on the new trim, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Hector’s second anniversary in India is a perfect occasion to further strengthen its portfolio. The addition of the Shine variant braces Hector family range which now comprises five variants and gives customers the power of choice. This is an opportunity to welcome new members to the MG family.”

