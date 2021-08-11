Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      MG Hector Shine variant to be launched in India tomorrow

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Wednesday 11 August 2021,16:50 PM IST

      MG Motor India has announced the launch of a new Shine variant under the Hector range that will take place on 12 August, 2021. The model was recently spotted undisguised, revealing a few features of the upcoming Hector variant.

      A seen in the images here, the MG Hector Shine variant will come equipped with a single pane sunroof, unlike the top-end variant that gets a panoramic sunroof. The model will also receive a 360-degree camera.

      Front View

      The MG Hector is currently offered in four variants that include Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. The Shine variant is likely to be positioned between the Smart and Sharp variants of the SUV.

      Under the hood, the MG Hector Shine variant could continue to be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, 2.0-litre diesel engine, and a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor. All the details will be revealed at the launch tomorrow. Stay tuned for updates.

      Spy Image Source

      MG Hector ₹ 13.50 Lakh Onwards
      All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
      MG | MG Hector | Hector

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Mahindra XUV700 to be revealed in India on 14 August 2021

      Mahindra XUV700 to be revealed in India on 14 August 2021

      By Gajanan Kashikar08/11/2021 17:32:52

      Mahindra is ready to introduce the brand-new XUV700 in the country in a few days. The SUV will come with advanced features and some of them could be first-in segment.

      MG Hector Shine variant to be launched in India tomorrow

      MG Hector Shine variant to be launched in India tomorrow

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/11/2021 16:50:35

      The MG Hector Shine variant will be offered with a single pane sunroof and a 360-degree camera. More details will be revealed at the launch on 12 August, 2021.

      Tata Harrier is now available in XTA+ variant at Rs 19.14 lakh

      Tata Harrier is now available in XTA+ variant at Rs 19.14 lakh

      By Jay Shah08/10/2021 15:27:15

      Tata Harrier is now available in XTA+ variant at Rs 19.14 lakh

      Tata Safari XTA+ variant introduced in the country at Rs 20.08 lakh

      Tata Safari XTA+ variant introduced in the country at Rs 20.08 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran08/10/2021 14:41:58

      In addition to a six-speed automatic transmission, the Safari XTA+ offers a panoramic sunroof.

      Hyundai India to launch i20 N-Line in September 2021

      Hyundai India to launch i20 N-Line in September 2021

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/10/2021 13:32:03

      Hyundai has announced the arrival of its N-Line range of models in the country, which will take place in the second half of the current calendar year. The first model under the new range will be the i20 N-Line.

      Mahindra reveals new logo for SUV range; to debut on the XUV700

      Mahindra reveals new logo for SUV range; to debut on the XUV700

      By Desirazu Venkat08/09/2021 15:00:52

      This new logo will debut on the XUV700

      Audi RS5 Sportback debuts in India at Rs 1.04 crore

      Audi RS5 Sportback debuts in India at Rs 1.04 crore

      By Nikhil Puthran08/09/2021 14:05:18

      Audi RS5 Sportback has been introduced in the country via the CBU route.

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.15 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.81 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra Thar

      Mahindra Thar

      ₹ 12.78 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.28 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Honda Amaze Facelift

      Honda Amaze Facelift

      ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Force Motors Gurkha BS6

      Force Motors Gurkha BS6

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 11.00 - 13.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Audi New A3

      Audi New A3

      ₹ 39.00 - 45.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Audi RS5

      Audi RS5

      ₹ 1.04 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tiago NRG

      Tata Tiago NRG

      ₹ 6.57 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron Sportback

      Audi e-tron Sportback

      ₹ 1.18 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 99.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Lamborghini Huracan STO

      Lamborghini Huracan STO

      ₹ 4.99 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars