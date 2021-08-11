MG Hector Shine variant to be launched in India tomorrow

MG Motor India has announced the launch of a new Shine variant under the Hector range that will take place on 12 August, 2021. The model was recently spotted undisguised, revealing a few features of the upcoming Hector variant.

A seen in the images here, the MG Hector Shine variant will come equipped with a single pane sunroof, unlike the top-end variant that gets a panoramic sunroof. The model will also receive a 360-degree camera.

The MG Hector is currently offered in four variants that include Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. The Shine variant is likely to be positioned between the Smart and Sharp variants of the SUV.

Under the hood, the MG Hector Shine variant could continue to be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, 2.0-litre diesel engine, and a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor. All the details will be revealed at the launch tomorrow. Stay tuned for updates.

