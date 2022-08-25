  • location
            All-electric Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ launched in India at Rs 2.45 crore

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Thursday 25 August 2022,00:01 AM IST

            German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz has introduced its electric flagship, the EQS 53 4Matic+ in India with a sticker price of Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom). With this, the EQS has become the most expensive on-sale electric vehicle in the country after the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan. While this AMG spec EQS is a CBU model, the brand will locally assemble the EQS 580 trim in India and will launch that in the coming months.

            Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Right Rear Three Quarter

            The Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 bears the typical EQ family styling and an AMG exterior package. In addition, Mercedes has used a completely new one-bow and cab-forward design philosophy for its EQS. The key highlights include a front light bar adjoining the advanced adaptive LED headlamps, a closed-off grille with vertical chrome stripes, rear light bar spanning across the width of the sedan, and triangular-shaped taillights. Besides this, it is available in six paint options and AMG-spec 21-inch alloy wheels.

            Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Dashboard

            Inside, the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 features a black scheme and AMG-spec seats and steering wheel in Nappa leather. It also comes with a high-tech MBUX Hyperscreen, active ambient lighting, head-up display, Burmester surround sound system, multi-zone temperature control, sunroof and more.

            This electric sedan is powered by a 107.8kWh battery pack and a dual-motor setup making 762bhp and 1,020Nm of torque. While it has a WLTP-certified travel range of up to 586km, it can achieve zero to 100kmph in just 3.4 seconds. It is also equipped with a 4Matic+ fully-variable all-wheel-drive system. Further, the AMG EQS 53 supports up to 200kW DC rapid charging and 22kW AC fast charging.

            Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
            Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS ₹ 2.45 Crore Onwards
            Mercedes-Benz | EQE | Mercedes-Benz EQE | AMG EQS | Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS | AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus

            All-electric Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ launched in India at Rs 2.45 crore

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/25/2022 00:00:47

            The AMG EQS 53 can go from zero to 100kmph in 3.4 seconds.

