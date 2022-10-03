Mahindra XUV300 Sportz unveil slated for 7 October

Mahindra has set the stage to unveil the XUV300 Sportz. Notably, the SUV made its first appearance at the 2020 Auto Expo.

It is likely to carry forward the same design as the standard model. However, it could get redesigned alloy wheels, red brake calipers, ‘Sportz’ lettering, and body decals in red and black. The interior may also feature red inserts on the dashboard and steering wheel. Meanwhile, a recently leaked document revealed that the more powerful XUV300 Sportz will be available in four variants.

Mechanically, the XUV300 Sportz will be powered by the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. It is expected to produce around 128bhp as compared to 109bhp and 200Nm of torque in the XUV300. The engine in the XUV300 Sportz could be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Mahindra | XUV300 Sportz | Mahindra XUV300 Sportz