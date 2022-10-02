  • location
            Toyota commences deliveries of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Sunday 02 October 2022,22:48 PM IST

            After revealing the prices of all Urban Cruiser Hyryder variants, Toyota has now commenced deliveries of the SUV. Available in mild- and strong hybrid powertrains, the prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder start at Rs 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

            The exterior highlights include LED headlamps, twin-parallel daytime running lights, LED taillamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, Toyota offers a panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment, artificial leather upholstery for the seats, ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, and a heads-up display.

            Meanwhile, it is available in seven single-tone and four dual-tone colour options, while the interior comes with either a dual-tone or an all-black theme.

            The Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets two powertrain options: a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine paired with an e-drive automatic transmission and a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid functionality that is mated to a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic. The former generates 114bhp and 122Nm of torque, while the latter makes 102bhp and 137Nm of torque.

