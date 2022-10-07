Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.35 lakh

Mahindra has launched the XUV300 TurboSport in India with prices starting at Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three variants: W6, W8, and W8 (O).

The SUV carries forward the same design as the standard XUV300 but features red inserts on the grille and bumper. It comes with three dual-tone paint options: Blazing Bronze with black roof, Napoli Black with white roof, and Pearl White with black roof. Whereas, Blazing Bronze, Pearl White, and Napoli Black are also available in single-tone.

Inside, the XUV300 TurboSport gets an all-black cabin and leatherette covers for the seats. The gear stick and steering wheel are also wrapped in artificial leather. In addition, it features chrome-finished pedals, dual-zone temperature control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and BlueSense connected car features.

The highlight of the XUV300 TurboSport is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged mStallion T-GDi petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This tuned-up motor produces 128bhp and 230Nm of torque. Notably, it can also deliver a claimed 250Nm of torque with an over-boost function. Meanwhile, the new Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport competes against the Hyundai Venue N Line in India.

Variant-specific prices (ex-showroom) of the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport are as mentioned below:

W6 — Rs 10.35 lakh

W8 — Rs 11.65 lakh

W8 dual-tone — Rs 11.80 lakh

W8 (O) — Rs 12.75 lakh

W8 (O) dual-tone — Rs 12.90 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sportz ₹ 10.35 Lakh Onwards

Mahindra | XUV300 Sportz | Mahindra XUV300 Sportz