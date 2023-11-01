Mahindra Thar.e homologated in India

Earlier this year, Mahindra showcased the concept version of its five-door electric SUV, the Thar.e. Now, the SUV has been homologated in the country ahead of its official debut in 2026.

As seen from the images, the homologated Thar.e looks almost identical to the concept version that was showcased at the event in South Africa. The design highlights of the upcoming model include a closed grille flanked by squared-out LED headlamps and LED DRLs, rugged front bumper with chunky wheel arches, squared LED taillamps, and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

Inside, the electric SUV is likely to come equipped with a central pivoting infotainment screen, fully digital instrument cluster, multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, and robust grab handles. Moreover, it will also get a terrain-based drive mode and an airplane-styled gear lever.

Currently, the brand has not revealed any technical specifications of the electric Thar, but we assume it to be powered by a 60kWh battery pack that will feed the dual motors mounted on each axle. Notably, Mahindra also announced that the SUV will have a wheelbase ranging from 2,775mm to 2,975mm with a ground clearance of up to 300mm.

Mahindra Thar.e ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated Price

