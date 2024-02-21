    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra Scorpio X nameplate trademarked!

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 21 February 2024,11:05 AM IST

            Mahindra has filed a new trademark application for the name, ‘Scorpio X’. While the application has been accepted by the registry, the automaker has still not confirmed the vehicle for which the name will be used. However, we assume that Mahindra is most likely to use it for the upcoming Scorpio-based pickup concept that was showcased in August 2023.

            Mahindra Global Pik Up Front View

            Slated to make its market debut in sometime in 2025, the Scorpio pikup will be propelled by Mahindra’s new-gen mHawk diesel engine with manual and automatic transmissions. Furthermore, it will also be equipped with a four-wheel-drive configuration as standard.

            Mahindra Global Pik Up Left Rear Three Quarter

            The showcased vehicle featured a massive gloss black front grille flanked by LED projector headlamps, chunky plastic cladding, a roof rack, side steps, and vertically stacked tail lamps. The cabin of the pikup is similar to that of the standard Scorpio with a flat bottom steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, and possibly Level 2 ADAS that could make it to the pikup.

            Mahindra Global Pik Up
            MahindraGlobal Pik Up ₹ 12.00 - 22.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | Global Pik Up | Mahindra Global Pik Up

