Mahindra Scorpio X nameplate trademarked!

Mahindra has filed a new trademark application for the name, ‘Scorpio X’. While the application has been accepted by the registry, the automaker has still not confirmed the vehicle for which the name will be used. However, we assume that Mahindra is most likely to use it for the upcoming Scorpio-based pickup concept that was showcased in August 2023.

Slated to make its market debut in sometime in 2025, the Scorpio pikup will be propelled by Mahindra’s new-gen mHawk diesel engine with manual and automatic transmissions. Furthermore, it will also be equipped with a four-wheel-drive configuration as standard.

The showcased vehicle featured a massive gloss black front grille flanked by LED projector headlamps, chunky plastic cladding, a roof rack, side steps, and vertically stacked tail lamps. The cabin of the pikup is similar to that of the standard Scorpio with a flat bottom steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, and possibly Level 2 ADAS that could make it to the pikup.

