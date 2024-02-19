Over 2.26 lakh open bookings for Mahindra cars as of 1 February, 2024

In a recent regulatory filing, Mahindra and Mahindra has revealed that the automaker has over 2.26 lakh open bookings as of 1 February, 2024. Out of the total pending bookings, the Mahindra Scorpio (including the Classic and Scorpio-N) accounts for over 1 lakh bookings whereas over 71,000 units of Mahindra Thar are yet to be delivered.

The Mahindra XUV300 and Mahindra XUV700 have over 8,800 and 35,000 pending bookings, respectively. Meanwhile, the open bookings for Mahindra Bolero stand at 10,000 units. The automaker is currently registering over 50,000 new bookings every month with a cancellation rate of 10 per cent.

Besides this, Mahindra recently launched the XUV400 EL Pro variant (prices start at Rs. 16.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and the 2024 XUV700 (prices start at Rs. 13.99 lakh).

