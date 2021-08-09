Please Tell Us Your City

      Mahindra reveals new logo for SUV range

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Monday 09 August 2021,15:03 PM IST

      Mahindra has revealed a new logo for its SUV range and it will debut with the upcoming XUV700 SUV later this year. Dubbed the twin peaks logo, Mahindra says it reflects the ambition and the ability to take new challenges, head on. The new visual identity will be seen throughout the SUV product portfolio, across 1300 customer sales and service touch points and 823 cities by 2022. The ‘Road Ahead’ logo will be retained for the commercial vehicles and farm equipment sector.

      While the XUV700 will be the first car to debut the new logo, going by the teaser, it will show up next on the Thar as well as the XUV300. We also expect that the new Scorpio will get this logo when it is launched. 

      Commenting on the logo, Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, M&M Ltd. said, “The idea behind visual identity change is to express that liberating feeling that you can go where you want, when you want – in complete style, control and security, taking your world with you. It brings a fresh dynamism as an exciting new era unfolds. The 2M’s within the logo symbolise an expansive and exciting future which is based on a solid heritage.”           

