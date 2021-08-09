Audi RS5 Sportback debuts in India at Rs 1.04 crore

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi has launched the RS5 Sportback in the country at Rs 1.04 crore (ex-showroom). Audi RS5 Sportback has been introduced in the country via the CBU route. The four-door model features aggressive design highlights, a sportily tuned suspension system, and a powerful engine to deliver superior performance and driving dynamics.

Visually, the newly launched RS5 Sportback features the new single-frame which encases the glossy black RS honeycomb grille that is specific to the RS models. For better illumination in the dark, the vehicle gets Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators. Additional feature highlights include a panoramic glass sunroof, 19-inch 10 spoke alloy wheels, sporty RS bumpers, LED combination rear lamps with dynamic turn signals and more. The newly launched RS5 Sportback is available in eight colour options - Nardo Gray, Turbo Blue, Tango Red, Mythos Black, Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Sonoma Green, and Daytona Grey.

As for the interior, the vehicle gets Alcantara leather upholstery, along with a three-spoke multifunction leather steering wheel with shift paddles. The exterior mirrors are power-adjustable and feature memory, heating, power-folding, and auto-dimming on both sides. The interior highlights include – electric boot, Parking Aid Plus with a rear-view camera, and hold assist. Moreover, for convenience, it offers three-zone climate control, massage function in the front Sport seats, and driver side memory function. In terms of safety, it offers ABS with EBD, rear camera, cruise control with speed limiter, six-airbags, auto-dimming IRVM, and more.

Mechanically, the RS5 Sportback is powered by a 2.9-litre V6 TFSI engine that generates 444bhp and 600Nm of torque. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 3.9 seconds, and it has a top speed of 250kmph, believed to be the fastest in the segment. Alongside the launch of RS5 Sportback, Audi India has also announced a complimentary five-year warranty and five-year roadside assistance.

Audi