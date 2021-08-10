Please Tell Us Your City

      Hyundai India to launch i20 N-Line in September 2021

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Tuesday 10 August 2021,14:48 PM IST

      Hyundai has announced the arrival of its N-Line range of models in the country, which will take place in the second half of the current calendar year. The first model under the new range will be the i20 N-Line, teaser images of which have been shared on social media, and the model will be launched in September 2021.

      Grille

      Not to be confused with the full-blown N-performance model, the Hyundai i20 N-Line will boast of significant cosmetic updates both, inside and outside. Under the hood is likely to be the brand’s 1.0-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine that produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. Upgrades such as a revised suspension setup and improved throttle response cannot be ruled out at the moment.

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      Exterior highlights of the Hyundai i20 N-Line include the signature single-piece grille, aggressive-looking front and rear bumpers, larger diamond-cut alloy wheels, as well as a range of N-Line logos and badging all around.

      Dashboard

      Inside, the Hyundai i20 N-Line could receive N-Line-specific treatment such as the steering wheel, gear lever, aluminium pedals, and sport seats. The seats might receive a contrast red stitching too. The i20 N-Line will be the first of the N-Line models in the months to come, and we can expect other products such as the i10 Nios, Verna, as well as the Venue and Creta to get a similar treatment soon. Stay tuned for updates.

