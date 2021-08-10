Hyundai India to launch i20 N-Line in September 2021

Hyundai has announced the arrival of its N-Line range of models in the country, which will take place in the second half of the current calendar year. The first model under the new range will be the i20 N-Line, teaser images of which have been shared on social media, and the model will be launched in September 2021.

Not to be confused with the full-blown N-performance model, the Hyundai i20 N-Line will boast of significant cosmetic updates both, inside and outside. Under the hood is likely to be the brand’s 1.0-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine that produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. Upgrades such as a revised suspension setup and improved throttle response cannot be ruled out at the moment.

Exterior highlights of the Hyundai i20 N-Line include the signature single-piece grille, aggressive-looking front and rear bumpers, larger diamond-cut alloy wheels, as well as a range of N-Line logos and badging all around.

Inside, the Hyundai i20 N-Line could receive N-Line-specific treatment such as the steering wheel, gear lever, aluminium pedals, and sport seats. The seats might receive a contrast red stitching too. The i20 N-Line will be the first of the N-Line models in the months to come, and we can expect other products such as the i10 Nios, Verna, as well as the Venue and Creta to get a similar treatment soon. Stay tuned for updates.

