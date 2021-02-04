Mahindra recalls 1,577 units of the new Thar diesel

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 04 February 2021, 15:08 PM

The new Mahindra Thar has been recalled by the company, a pro-active measure under which 1,577 units have been affected. The company said that the recall has been made to inspect and replace the camshaft in the second-generation Thar. The recall affects only the diesel variants of the SUV manufactured between 7 September and 25 December 2020.

The new 2021 Mahindra Thar is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. Also on offer is a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 150bhp and 320Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

According to Mahindra, a machine setting error at the supplier’s plant, on specific dates, may have affected camshafts in some engines of the diesel-powered Thar. Owners of the affected vehicles will be individually contacted by the brand.