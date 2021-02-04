Mahindra recalls 1,577 units of the new Thar diesel

Mahindra recalls 1,577 units of the new Thar diesel New Mahindra Thar
author image Aditya Nadkarni
Thursday 04 February 2021, 15:08 PM

The new Mahindra Thar has been recalled by the company, a pro-active measure under which 1,577 units have been affected. The company said that the recall has been made to inspect and replace the camshaft in the second-generation Thar. The recall affects only the diesel variants of the SUV manufactured between 7 September and 25 December 2020.

The new 2021 Mahindra Thar is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. Also on offer is a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 150bhp and 320Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

According to Mahindra, a machine setting error at the supplier’s plant, on specific dates, may have affected camshafts in some engines of the diesel-powered Thar. Owners of the affected vehicles will be individually contacted by the brand.

Similar News

Ad
Popular cars
Upcoming cars
View All
Popular Mahindra Cars
Popular SUV Cars
View All
Ad