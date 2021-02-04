Tata Safari to be launched in India on 22 February, 2021; bookings open

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 04 February 2021, 11:10 AM

Bookings for the 2021 Tata Safari has commenced in India for an amount of Rs 30,000. The company has revealed that the model will be launched in the country on 22 February, 2021, with deliveries set to begin on the same day. The Safari is now on display and available for test drives across the company’s dealer network.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, ‘The new Safari has received a great response especially with respect to its premium design and outstanding comfort in all 3 rows of seats during the preview drives by our media friends. We are gearing up in full power to launch our iconic brand in this new avatar. Starting today, the Safari is available for display, test drive, and bookings across our network. We are confident that the Safari will instill a feeling of power, prestige, and excitement to our customers.”

Exterior highlights of the 2021 Tata Safari include chrome finished tri-arrow front grille, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, a roof-mounted spoiler, boot-mounted number plate recess, and silver skid plates at the front and rear. Inside, the model comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, boss mode, automatic climate control, iRA connected car technology, cruise control, six-way electrically adjustable driver seat, terrain response modes, JBL-sourced nine-speaker music system, and an electronic parking brake.

Powering the new Tata Safari will be a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. Safety features on the upcoming Tata Safari include six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ESP, traction control, roll-over mitigation, corner stability control, brake disc wiping, and hill descent control.