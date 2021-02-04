New Toyota Fortuner and Legender gather over 5,000 bookings

Jay Shah Thursday 04 February 2021, 17:18 PM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced that it has received over 5,000 bookings of the new Fortuner and the Legender. The Japanese car manufacturer launched the 2021 Fortuner last month on 6 January, 2021 at a starting price of Rs 29.98 lakh and a top-spec Legender variant was launched alongside with a price tag of Rs 37.58 lakh, both prices ex-showroom.

The Fortuner facelift features a new front fascia with a large blacked-out front grille, LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, and silver bash plate. The interior highlights of the cabin include cruise control, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, JBL stereo system, and leather upholstery. To know the variant-wise features of the new Fortuner, click here.

Sharing his views on reaching the milestone, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM, said, “We are humbled and touched by the continued faith of our loyal customers in brand Toyota. The sheer number of enquiries and bookings for both the Fortuner and Legender reiterate our belief in the customer-first approach. Both the SUVs were created purely based on customer feedback thus helping us garner a good response.

Under the bonnet, the Fortuner is powered by a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel engine making 201bhp and 420Nm of torque. A six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox can be had with both the engines. The Legender meanwhile is offered only with a 4x2 diesel motor with automatic transmission. We have compared the specifications of the Fortuner with its segment counterpart Endeavour and you can read all about it here.