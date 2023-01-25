Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launched; prices start at Rs 11.50 lakh

Mahindra has launched a limited-edition model of the seven-seater Bolero Neo at a price tag of Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This exclusive edition is based on the SUV’s top-spec N10 variant.

The changes made on the exterior of this limited edition include roof ski-racks, headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, fog lamps, and a spare wheel cover painted in Deep Silver colour.

On the inside, the Bolero Neo Limited Edition now comes equipped with dual-tone faux leather seats, height-adjustable driver seats, lumbar support for the driver and co-driver seats, a centre console with armrest, second-row armrests, cruise control, reverse parking camera, connected car tech, steering mounted controls, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Under the hood, it gets the same 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 100bhp and 260Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra Bolero Neo ₹ 9.48 Lakh Onwards

