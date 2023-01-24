  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki recalls over 11,000 units of Grand Vitara

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Tuesday 24 January 2023,18:34 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has recalled its flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara for the third time in just two months. This time, the recall is made for 11,177 affected units of the Grand Vitara that were manufactured between 8 August, 2022 and 15 November, 2022.

            According to the brand, the recalled models would be inspected for the possible defect in the rear seatbelt mounting brackets, which in rare cases, may loosen and impact its functionality in the long run. The authorised dealership will communicate with the owners of the concerned vehicles for the inspection and replacement of the affected parts free of cost.

            In other news, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is a rebranded version of the Grand Vitara, is also being recalled by the automaker for the same issue as both the SUVs share similar parts and components.

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Grand Vitara | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki recalls over 11,000 units of Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki recalls over 11,000 units of Grand Vitara

            By Haji Chakralwale01/24/2023 18:34:10

            Maruti Suzuki has recalled its flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara for the third time in just two months. This time, the recall is made for 11,177 affected units of the Grand Vitara that were manufactured between 8 August, 2022 and 15 November, 2022.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recalled for the third time in two months

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recalled for the third time in two months

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/24/2023 18:20:15

            The third recall for the model in the last two months is for the units of the mid-size SUV manufactured between 8 August 2022 and 15 November 2022.

            Tata Motors partners with ICICI bank to offer financing solutions to EV dealers

            Tata Motors partners with ICICI bank to offer financing solutions to EV dealers

            By Haji Chakralwale01/24/2023 11:43:19

            Tata Motors has announced its partnership with ICICI bank by signing an MoU for providing financing solutions to its authorised passenger electric vehicle dealers. Under this scheme, the ICICI bank will provide one-of-its-kind inventory funding to the EV dealers of the Indian carmaker.

            Citroen eC3 bookings open; launch in India next month

            Citroen eC3 bookings open; launch in India next month

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/23/2023 18:04:24

            Citroen unveiled the eC3 electric hatchback for the Indian market earlier this month. The carmaker has now started accepting bookings of the model for an amount of Rs 25,000.

            The new Hyundai Aura launched; priced at Rs 6.27 lakh

            The new Hyundai Aura launched; priced at Rs 6.27 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar01/23/2023 17:02:55

            The new Hyundai Aura launched; priced at Rs 6.27 lakh

            Volkswagen opens a new touchpoint in Bhubaneshwar

            Volkswagen opens a new touchpoint in Bhubaneshwar

            By Pawan Mudaliar01/23/2023 12:16:21

            Volkswagen India recently inaugurated a new 3S touchpoint in Bhubaneshwar. The showroom is located in Pahal while the service centre is in Bhanpur, and will be managed by OSL Group

            Volkswagen India inaugurates new showroom in Vijayawada

            Volkswagen India inaugurates new showroom in Vijayawada

            By Haji Chakralwale01/20/2023 12:48:23

            Volkswagen India has opened a new 3S customer touchpoint in Andhra Pradesh. Located at NH-5 Road, Enikepadu, Vijayawada, this marks the brand’s 159th sales and 126th service touchpoint across 118 cities in the country.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            ₹ 5.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 12.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Curvv ICE

            Tata Curvv ICE

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Safari Facelift

            Tata Safari Facelift

            ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Skoda Enyaq

            Skoda Enyaq

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Nexon CNG

            Tata Nexon CNG

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Altroz EV

            Tata Altroz EV

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2023
            Hyundai Aura

            Hyundai Aura

            ₹ 6.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            ₹ 5.69 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X7

            BMW X7

            ₹ 1.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 15.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars