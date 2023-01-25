Maruti Jimny five-door to be launched in India later this year

After unveiling the five-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki will launch the SUV in the country in Q1 FY2024. Bookings of the model are currently underway for Rs 21,000.

Customers of the new Maruti Jimny five-door will be able to choose from seven colours such as Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Nexa Blue, Granite Gray, Sizzling Red, Kinetic Yellow with a Bluish Black roof, and Sizzling Red with a Bluish Black roof. The SUV will be offered in two variants, namely Zeta and Alpha.

At the heart of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny for the Indian market will be a 1.5-litre, K15B, NA petrol engine that generates 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. This motor will be mated to a five-speed manual unit or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also on offer will be the brand’s AllGrip Pro 4x4 system.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh Estimated Price

