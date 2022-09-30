Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic now available in India Rs 1.55 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the locally assembled EQS 580 4Matic in India and has priced it at Rs 1.55 crore. While the AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ was launched as CBU, the EQS 580 4Matic will be locally assembled at Mercedes’ Pune plant in Maharashtra and is the 14th locally assembled model from the German automaker. Bookings for the electric sedan opened on September 19.

On the outside, it features the new ‘one bow’ design language of the brand. Mercedes-Benz has also created new signature design elements for the EQS. These include light bars at the front and back, a coupé-styled roofline, flush door handles, and aero alloy wheels.

Inside, the main highlight is the 56-inch single-piece MBUX Hyperscreen and it dominates the dashboard. The hyperscreen comprises three OLED screens of which you get a 12.3-inch driver display, a 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment, and a 12.3-inch front passenger touchscreen. The electric sedan also gets multi-zone temperature control, active ambient lighting, a hi-fi surround sound system, and more.

Powering the EQS 580 4Matic is a 107.8kWh battery pack and two electric motors. The combined power output of the motors is rated at 516bhp and 855Nm. It provides a WLTP-certified travel range of 770km and has a top speed of 210kmph. Meanwhile, the EQS 580 4Matic supports up to 22kW AC fast charging and 200kW DC rapid charging.

At present, this locally assembled EQS has no rivals but in terms of the segment, it takes on the likes Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series and the Maserati Quattroporte.

Mercedes-Benz EQS ₹ 1.55 Crore Onwards

Mercedes-Benz | EQS 580 4MATIC | Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC