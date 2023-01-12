Lexus India reveals fifth generation RX in India; bookings open

Lexus India unveiled the fifth generation RX in India at the Auto Expo 2023. It is available in the country in two variants: RX 350h Luxury Hybrid and RX 500h F-Sport Performance. The bookings have already commenced, following the reveal at the event.

The RX 350h and RX 500h are offered in eight and six colour options, respectively. Based on the ‘Alluring x Verve’ design concept, the RX range boasts several segment-first features.

On the safety front, the ADAS suite, termed as Lexus Safety System, includes a pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracking assist, auto high beam, adaptive high beam system headlamps, blind spot monitor, and safe exit assist technology.

In terms of design, the RX 500h F Sport gets a gloss black front bumper, blacked-out window moulding and ORVMs, and the F-Sport performance badge. Inside, the vehicle gets leathered upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel which adds to the overall sporty element of the SUV.

Under the hood, the RX 350h Luxury Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-litre gasoline engine paired with a hybrid transaxle and a rear motor generating 244bhp. The engine comes paired with an electronically controlled CVT unit. On the other hand, the RX 500h F-Sport Performance comes equipped with the brand’s first electric system that integrates the 2.4-litre turbocharged engine with an e-Axle rear unit to produce 361bhp and 460Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

