Launch of N10 (O) variant and new gold shade next update for Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo in the Indian market with prices starting at Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). There are four variants, six colour options and one diesel engine on offer. Now as part of the next round of updates for the Bolero Neo Mahindra will launch the N10 (O) variant as well as offer a new gold shade.

The N10 (O) variant for the Bolero Neo is a top-of-the-line trim level. Over the already fully kitted out N10 variant, it gets a locking mechanical differential which Mahindra has termed multi-terrain technology. This is expected to provide additional grip and control in off-road conditions.

The new shade is called Royal Gold and will join the likes of rocky beige, majestic silver, highway red, pearl white, diamond white and Napoli black. It is expected to be offered across all variants of the Bolero Neo. We have driven the Bolero Neo and will give you a full review of the car on 17 July.

The Bolero Neo is a rival for the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport.

Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo in the Indian market with prices starting at Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). There are four variants, six colour options and one diesel engine on offer. Now as part of the next round of updates for the Bolero Neo Mahindra will launch the N10 (O) variant as well as offer a new gold shade.

The N10 (O) variant for the Bolero Neo is a top-of-the-line trim level. Over the already fully kitted out N10 variant, it gets a locking mechanical differential which Mahindra has termed multi-terrain technology. This is expected to provide additional grip and control in off-road conditions.

The new shade is called Royal Gold and will join the likes of rocky beige, majestic silver, highway red, pearl white, diamond white and Napoli black. It is expected to be offered across all variants of the Bolero Neo. We have driven the Bolero Neo and will give you a full review of the car on 17 July.

The Bolero Neo is a rival for the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport.

Mahindra Bolero Neo ₹ 8.48 Lakh Onwards

Mahindra | Mahindra Bolero Neo | Bolero Neo