Land Rover Defender wins 2021 World Car Design of the Year

Santosh Nair Wednesday 21 April 2021, 16:45 PM

The Land Rover Defender has been named 2021 World Car Design of the Year at the annual World Car Awards. It’s the third time that Land Rover has claimed this prestigious award following previous wins for the Range Rover Velar (2018) and Range Rover Evoque (2012). Since its launch, the new Defender has won more than 50 global accolades.

The World Car Design of the Year prize recognises the most outstanding new car of the last 12 months and rewards vehicles demonstrating the highest standards of technical innovation and design and that push established boundaries. A panel of seven automotive design experts reviewed the contenders to establish a shortlist of recommendations for the jurors’ final vote, made by the 93 international journalists that comprise the jury panel.

Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said, “The new Defender is influenced by its past but is not constrained by it and we are delighted it has been honoured with this award. Our vision was to create a 21st-century Defender by pushing the boundaries of engineering, technology, and design while retaining its renowned DNA and off-road capability. The result is a compelling 4x4 that resonates with customers on an emotional level.”