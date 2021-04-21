MG Motor India joins hands with Devnandan Gases to increase medical oxygen production

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 21 April 2021, 16:51 PM

MG Motor India has joined hands with Moksi-based Devnandan Gases to increase the production of medical oxygen. Founded in 2011, Devnandan Gases is one of the key medical oxygen gas producers of Vadodara.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we are committed to supporting the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. As a part of our care for the communities around us, we are boosting the production of oxygen and providing support wherever possible. We had followed a similar approach last year and stabilized the ventilator production at Max Ventilators plant in Vadodara. Now, we are focusing on enhancing oxygen production in the region, which is the need of the hour. We would like to thank the local administration for its constant support and guidance in this initiative.”

MG Motor India is focused on assisting the overall oxygen gas production. It will address specific areas of the manufacturing process such as infrastructure expansion and the elimination of major losses with lean principles. This will help in increasing the production capacity by 25 per cent in the next two weeks with the vision of increasing it further to 50 per cent in the near future.